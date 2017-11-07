Michelle De La Isla celebrates new position as Topeka’s mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has a new mayor and she has big plans for her new position.

Michelle De La Isla won the mayoral race Tuesday night with 51% of the votes, a total of 8,167. It was a tight race against Spencer Duncan, falling behind at 48.34%, with a total of 7,719 votes.

De La Isla’s watch party was Tuesday night at Top of the Tower in downtown Topeka.

She told KSNT News the first plans she has as the new mayor is sit down with Mayor Larry Wolgast and City Manager Brent Trout to talk about the strategies that are working for the city. She also said being a part of the community is important to her, and something she worked on through her mayoral campaign.

When asked about crime, Mayor-elect De La Isla said community safety is a team sport. She said being engaged and working together is important to prevent incidents from happening in the city.

Other plans of Michelle De La Isla’s include:

An improved quality of life

Business attraction and retention

Workforce development

Hopes to increase the city’s population