Riley County Police looking for suspect involved in shooting that caused hospital lockdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that injured one man and caused a local hospital to go on lockdown.

Officers with RCPD filed the report for attempted aggravated robbery and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits in the 2200 block of College Avenue, near the campus of Kansas State University, Monday around 4:20 p.m. Officers said a man reported an unknown suspect tried to rob him, then shot him.

The victim was taken to Via Christi hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The hospital was put on lockdown while police looked for the suspect nearby. The lockdown was lifted at 6:30 Monday night.

The suspect is described as a man standing 5’9″ – 5’10”, medium to heavy build, wearing a black ski mask and sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.