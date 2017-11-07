Saline adds sexual orientation protections for city workers

By Published:

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A new resolution says Salina city employees cannot be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Salina city commissioners voted Monday to add those categories to the city’s personnel manual. The resolution applies only to city employees.

The Salina Journal reports the commission also approved a resolution adding public accommodation protections for sexual orientation and gender identity for access to city facilities and services.

Natalie Fischer, the city’s director of human resources, said she had received positive responses to the proposal from city employees.

There was no public comment but several people in the audience applauded after the vote.

