‘Sportscaster for a Day’ makes a splash with Bill Snyder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT welcomed Calvin, a sophomore at Topeka High, into the studio on Tuesday afternoon to spend the day with Sports Director Matt Gasper.

Junior Achievement offered a “Sportscaster for a Day” at a recent auction. Matt and Calvin traveled to Manhattan for the Kansas State Wildcats weekly football press conference.

They met and ate lunch with other media members, and attended head coach Bill Snyder’s press conference. Calvin was able to ask the the Hall of Fame coach the final question of the day (check it out below).

Calvin was able to learn about the daily duties of what it takes to put together a sportscast and all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating the segment. He joined Matt in the studio during the LIVE 6:00 p.m. sportscast to discuss his day.

Calvin, our 'Sportscaster for a Day', asked @KStateFB coach Bill Snyder a great question this afternoon. It was a fun afternoon in Manhattan! pic.twitter.com/TyF2TjszY6 — Matt Gasper (@MattGKSNT) November 8, 2017