The coldest weather of the week, just days before Veterans Day

We’re tracking more cold weather in today’s forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be trapped in the lower 40s today. Remember, our average high temperature continues to fall this time of year and it sits at 60° right now. So, we’re 10-20° BELOW that seasonal standard (again) today. In other words, don’t put away those winter jackets! The overall weather pattern stays pretty boring, though. Some computer models are still trying to argue for some brief rain/snow showers today and tomorrow, but there’s some strong evidence against – coming in this morning.

Speaking of – the extended forecast looks considerably drier than it once did. In fact, the vast majority of Northeast Kansas will remain dry over the next seven days. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise either. November is actually one of the driest month we have each year! Despite the stubborn cloud cover hanging around for the first half of the week, we’re becoming confident that we’ll see the sun make it’s valiant return to Northeast Kansas tomorrow. It’s this mid/late week sunshine that will help boost highs back into the 50s heading into the holiday weekend. Just don’t count on too much sunshine in today’s forecast. If we see then sun today – it’ll be a bonus. There’s a bunch of snow up in Nebraska – making clouds for us, here in the Sunflower State. It’s that same snow-maker that could bring a brief light snow shower to the north/west counties today.

Veterans Day is already less than a week away! Longer range computer models suggest a couple passing rain showers throughout the day, but if the current trend holds – most of our area will stay dry…again. In other words, the weather could be a lot worse for any outdoor festivities/celebrations! As of right now – don’t change your plans. We’ll continue updating the extended forecast over the next few days, but the rain chance on Veterans Day doesn’t look too impressive. Expect clearing skies into Sunday with the slow, gradual warm-up continuing. At this point, next Monday looks to be the ‘warmest’ day in the 7-Day forecast with a seasonal high of 62°. We’ve been incredibly warm this fall…except for the last two weeks. Thanksgiving is just two weeks from this Thursday and our temperatures can’t find a foothold anywhere. Plan on more ‘hard freezes’ for the next few nights too. Lows will plummet into the 20s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert