TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a man involved in a shooting in east Topeka.

The shooting happened around 5:10 Tuesday evening near the intersection of 27th and Illinois. Police dispatchers saidvsomeone in a car, driving in the area, shot at a woman. They said the woman was not hurt.

As of 5:45, police were looking for the shooter in the area of I-70 and California.