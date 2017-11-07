Video of US first lady, teens and K-pop star goes viral

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A video of first lady Melania Trump smiling at South Korean girls who had burst into screaming when they saw a member of a K-pop boy band was shared widely on social media on Tuesday.

The video showed Trump at ease with South Korean teenagers in school uniforms at an event where the first lady gave a speech on the importance of giving girls equal access to sports.

When the girls noticed Choi Min-ho, a member of Shinee, standing next to Trump on a surprise visit, they started to scream and clap, while the first lady watched them with a wide smile.

South Korean Twitter users praised the first lady’s interaction with the girls and the K-pop star, especially her long-lasting smile.

“She smiles a lot, speaks well and is so kind to the teenagers,” said one Twitter user.

“I saw her smiling like that for the first time,” another said.

The event at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Seoul, dubbed “Girls Play 2!” took place while President Donald Trump attended a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during his two-day visit to South Korea.