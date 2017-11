Congratulations to all our area high school athletes who signed the letter’s of intent to continue their careers at the college level.

Here is a list of some local athletes:

Karsen Schultz (Wabaunsee) – Emporia State basketball

Marissa Bates (Silver Lake) – Pittsburg State volleyball

Hannah Honeymoon (Santa Fe Trail) – Pittsburg State cross country

Shay Tanking (Holton) – Washburn basketball

Jalin Harper (Manhattan) – Oklahoma State wrestling

Katie Glatczak (Centralia) – Washburn basketball