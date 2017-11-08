Blizzard Bash comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A weekend of smashing, crashing and bashing is making its return to the Capital City.

The Demolition Derby “Blizzard Bash” will be at the Kansas Expocentre starting tomorrow through Sunday.

Organizers say the eighth-annual event will have fun for the whole family, and for the demolition drivers too.

They told KSNT News you won’t want to miss it.

“We brought one of the neatest events to Topeka Kansas,” said Blizzard Bash owner, Sam Williams. “We’ll bring about $5 million to the community over the next five days. We appreciate everybody letting us come in here, and abuse your building, and just have fun.”

More than 320 drivers from 12 states will be competing. The prize is more than $100,000.

You can get your tickets at the Kansas Expocentre box office or at http://www.ticketmaster.com