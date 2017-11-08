Dry, tranquil weather heading into Veterans Day Weekend

We’re tracking a much-needed warm-up heading into Veterans Day Weekend. There’s no question it’s been cold since the week before Halloween. However, longer range computer models are suggesting we’ll actually be ‘warm’ for the rest of November. Temperatures are such a relative quantity in the world of weather. Our average high temperature for this time of the year continues to fall. It’s now down to 59°. However, we won’t be back up above that seasonal standard until early next week. It’s a slow process, but we’ll eventually get those temps back onto the ‘plus side’ of what’s ‘normal’ for mid-November. Expect lots of sunshine leading up to the holiday weekend too (finally). We’ve cleared those stubborn clouds and now the sun can do it’s thing!

Expect high temperatures in the lower 50s today, under those bountiful blue skies. Despite hard freezes in the forecast the next couple nights, we’ll keep those afternoon temps in the lower 50s through Friday! We’re still tracking the off chance for an isolated rain shower or sprinkle on Veterans Day. However, there just isn’t much moisture to work with right now, across Northeast Kansas. In other words, don’t plan on much rain (or snow) anytime soon! So, keep those outdoor plans for the holiday weekend – just grab a jacket. The weather will definitely hold up for any outdoor festivities and celebrations you’ve got planned for our fine veterans this weekend.

It’s also worth mentioning that day AND nighttime temperatures will be warming over the next 7-10 days. We’ll turn those hard freezes into the 40s by early next week. And at the same time, expect highs boosting into the lower 60s. It’s going to start FEELING a lot nicer across these parts leading up to Thanksgiving. Just to reiterate – guidance is showing a fairly strong trend toward ‘warmer than average’ temps for the rest of November. Imagine a world where our coldest Halloween in decades happens in the same year it’s 65° or 70° on Turkey Day. That could be our reality this year! Sometimes you just have to laugh at Mother Nature because we’re positive she’s doing the same to us! As always, if anything changes you’ll be the first to know. We’ll keep our eyes on those computer models over the next several days, tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert