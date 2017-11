TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A house fire in the Oakland neighborhood is under investigation Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported sometime before 10:00 in the area of NE Winfield Ave. and NE Fairchild.

Fire officials on scene tell KSNT News no one was in the home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The cause and estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.