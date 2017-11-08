Fox News’ Sean Hannity endorses Kobach for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced Wednesday morning that Sean Hannity, of Fox News, has endorsed him for the 2018 governor’s race.

Kobach has gained national attention for his reputation for championing tough voter identification laws and helping to draft state and local laws aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.

Trump named Kobach vice chairman of the election fraud commission, with Vice President Mike Pence as chairman. The voter ID laws in Kansas that Kobach advocated have sparked multiple lawsuits from such groups as the American Civil Liberties Union.

In an interview posted by Kobach Wednesday, Hannity said he would rather see Kobach in Washington.

.@seanhannity, thank you for your endorsement in my race for Kansas Governor. It's time to lead! #ksleg #TimeToLead

“Kansas deserves a good governor, Kansas is a great state,” Hannity told Kobach.

Hannity went on to say that Republicans do have a lot of great governors who have done great things in their states.

“I think the Republican Party is in drastic need of a spine transplant right now,” said Hannity.

Hannity, who has close ties to President Donald Trump, has been praised by the president for his strong ratings on his evening Fox News show.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28 for a campaign fundraiser for Kobach.

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer is preparing to become Kansas’ next governor after current Governor Sam Brownback resigns to becomes Trump’s ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Kansas officials expect Brownback to step down as governor when he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

So far 18 candidates — 11 Republicans, six Democrats and an independent — have appointed treasurers or committees for a campaign for governor next year, a requirement to raise money.

Here’s a list of candidates currently in the running:

Democrat, Carl Brewer — Mayor of Wichita from 2007 to 2015

Democrat, Josh Svaty — Former Kansas Secretary of Agriculture

Democrat, Jim Ward — House Democratic Leader

Republican, Jim Barnett — President of the Shawnee County Medical Society

Republican, Wink Hartman — Owner of Hartman Oil

Republican, Kris Kobach — Kansas Secretary of State

Republican, Ed O’Malley — President of the Kansas Leadership Center

Republican, Jeff Colyer — Lieutenant Governor

Republican, Mark Hutton — Business man

Republican, Tyler Ruzich – Junior at Shawnee Mission North High School

Republican, Ethan Randleas – High School Student in Wichita

Democrat, Jack Bergeson – High School Student in Wichita

Republican, Dominic Scavuzzo — High School Student in Kansas City, Mo

Libertarian, Chris Rockhold — ran for Congress

Republican, Ken Selzer — elected Kansas Insurance Commissioner in 2014

Independent, Pastor Richard Kloos from Berryton

Democrat, Arden Anderson — Olathe physician

Republican, Patrick Kucera — Leawood businessman

Democrat, Robert J. Klingenberg — Salina Frito-Lay worker

The Associated Press contributed to this story