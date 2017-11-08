Garden City PD confirm St. Catherine Hospital on lockdown

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Garden City Police Department, a call reporting an active shooter at St. Catherine Hospital was made Wednesday night. The police responded to the call and no active shooter was located.

The nature of the call is being investigated.

—

8:34 p.m.

St. Catherine Hospital’s public information officer Shawna Deal said the hospital is on lockdown. She also said unconfirmed reports of an active shooter in the building have been made.

Deal said law enforcement officers are on the scene and there are no injuries.

—

8:23 P.M.

According to Finney County dispatchers, St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City is on lockdown.

Dispatchers say police are on the scene. The situation is still uncertain at this time.

KSN has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.