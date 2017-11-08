GraceMed needs $1 million for new clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – GraceMed wants to turn the old Dillion’s store at Huntoon St. and Lane St. into a new health clinic. It’s raised more than $3 million for the project since April.

GraceMed is nearly $1 million away from their goal of raising $3.95 million. It recently received a matching grant challenge from the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation.

If GraceMed can raise $500,000 by October 10, 2018, the foundation will double that amount. The GraceMed Director of Community Development, Alice Weingartner, said the new clinic’s location will be easily accessible for people in Central Topeka.

“The reason the clinic is so important in the community is it’s going to provide better access to care for individuals who typically have a hard time finding a place to go,” Weingartner said.

The new clinic will provide more services than GraceMed currently offers.

“We’ll be adding dental services, vision services, behavioral health, as well as an on-site pharmacy for our patients,” Weingartner said. “So it’s a very exciting opportunity, and way for us to help meet the needs of that community.”

People interested in donating to the challenge grant can call Alice Weingartner at 785-478-5901 or aweingartner@gracemed.org.