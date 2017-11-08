Group of women helps veterans sleep easy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With Veteran’s Day quickly approaching, one group of ladies is making sure those who served our country will sleep easy.

They go by “Paula’s Posse” and make pillow cases.

Paula Harmon and Martha Kistler helped hand out red, white and blue cases at the Topeka VA Wednesday.

They met at Manor Care in Topeka and after making them for all of the residents and staff there, it was Paula’s idea to focus on veterans.

They work as a team because Martha has arthritis and Paula had a stroke. Their teamwork has brought them closer together, with one day in particular sticking out.

“When she would get the last stitching done, she’d throw them at Paula, and we ended up having forty-one pillow cases that day, because we had her working, turning them inside and out,” Kistler said. “I think we’ve had fun, we’ve shared stories.”

Nearly 90 pillow cases were handed out Wednesday to veterans at the VAs in Topeka and in Leavenworth.