Local factory bringing jobs to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One local factory says they’re bringing dozens of manufacturing jobs to the capital city.

Officials at the Mars Plant in Topeka announced they are adding about 70 jobs and $1 million to the community. Meanwhile Wal-Mart a large distributor of Mars candy also pledged to buy $250 billion of American products by 2023.

With nearly 400 jobs already at the Topeka plant Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer said Mars has been a huge asset for the city.

“It’s growing, it’s expanding, we now have several candy lines here in Topeka. What that means is good jobs for the long run here in Topeka, they are high tech, they are well paying jobs, and it’s a great opportunity for us to grow and expand as a community.”

Mars said with the investment people will begin to see fresh Twix made in Topeka as early as next summer.