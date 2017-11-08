Local high school students inducted into NHS

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of high school students were honored for their hard work on Wednesday.

Nearly 30 juniors and seniors from Highland Park High School are now part of the school’s National Honor Society.

The organization recognizes high school students who have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

They also need to exhibit the organization’s four main qualities of scholarship, service, leadership and character.

“It feels really good. you know, sometimes when kids are really good, they don’t get acknowledged a lot. so it shows that we are being noticed,” said Inductee Tatiyana Wallace.

Each student was called up to light a candle and get their certificate.

The whole group then recited the National Honor Society Pledge to make their membership official.

