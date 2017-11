MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man claims that a person entering his home caused him to shoot himself.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed the report for aggravated burglary in the 60 block of Cody Place in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

A 54-year-old man was listed as the victim who reported to police an unknown suspect entered his home and caused him to shoot himself.

RCPD said upon further investigation it was revealed officers were unable to verify the victim’s claims.