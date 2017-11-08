Mom guilty of beating another woman after their kids fought

By Published:

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas mother has been convicted of repeatedly punching another mother after their children fought.

The Kansas City Star reports that jurors found 34-year-old Amanda Lee Gross guilty Monday of battery in Leavenworth County. The attack happened Feb. 2 in Leavenworth after the victim went to Gross’ house to talk about a fight their children had in school that same day.

According to testimony, Gross ran out of the house and punched the woman three or four times in her face. Gross followed her to her car and hit her two more times. Authorities say the victim suffered several injuries, including a broken orbital bone, a nasal fracture, a cut on her lip that required stitches and a busted tooth that had to be extracted.

