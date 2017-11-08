Topeka’s Ramada West to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Ramada West in Topeka will close next week, according to the property’s general manager Victoria Meyers.

Meyers told KSNT News 30 people will lose their jobs as a result of the closing. This includes housekeeping, maintenance, food service, front desk and sales staff.

The property has been bought out by an investor group, but its name or location won’t be revealed at this time.

The hotel will close Sunday, but doors will be officially locked on Monday.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.