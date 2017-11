TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Police tweeted out a photo of a receipt from lunch with a note from a woman who paid for a couple officers’ meals.

The woman remained anonymous and left a little note for the officers.

She said, “From the mother of an LEO, to the sons of another, thank you. Be Safe!”

Topeka Police said they wish they could have thanked her in person and will “definitely pay it forward.”

To the woman who bought our lunch anonymously today, and left this note, thank you so much. We truly appreciated it. We wish we could of thanked you in person. We will definitely pay it forward! pic.twitter.com/qTBGCTCbXo — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) November 8, 2017