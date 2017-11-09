Adopt-A-Pet: November 9, 2017

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! It’s that time of the week – time for Adopt-A-Pet! Meghan Scheibe from the Lawrence Humane Society was LIVE on the show with me this morning. She brought two cute kittens with her and they’re both up for adoption!

Meet Chester and Cosmo! Chester is a 2 month old black short hair cat and Cosmo is also 2 months old, but he’s a short hair orange tiger cat! These tiny fur-balls are ‘brothers from another mother’…literally! Both kittens came to the Lawrence Humane Society as early-aged strays and Chester even had a hurt leg. Meanwhile, Cosmo (along with his other brothers and sisters) was being fostered by a ‘good Samaritan’ and she decided to foster Chester too, so he could heal and be social with other kittens too. Now they’re both happy and healthy and are up for adoption at the Lawrence Humane Society today!

The Lawrence Humane Society’s ‘Photos with Santa’ is BACK…and it’s bigger and better than ever this year! Join us on Saturday, November 18 from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Lawrence Journal-World’s ‘Holiday Shopping Festival at Crown Automotive.’ Your furry family can take photos with Santa and support the shelter pets at the same time! Your digital photo is $25 and $10 for each additional pose, and all proceeds will help the lost, abandoned, abused, and neglected pets in our community..

The Holiday Shopping Festival – a one-stop holiday shop featuring over 50 local vendors with everything to fill your holiday shopping needs. You can also enjoy some food and drinks while you’re shopping.

