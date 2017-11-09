Cane with knife at end used in fatal Kansas City stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are searching for a man suspected of using a cane with a knife at the end to fatally stab one person and injure another.

Police spokesman Darrin Snapp says the attack happened Wednesday after the suspect and one of the victims argued inside a gas station in the city’s West Bottoms area. The Kansas City Star reports that the second victim was stabbed after coming to the aide of the first victim. The surviving victim was in critical condition.

Snapp says the suspect is in his 50s. He was last seen leaving area on foot.

The homicide is the city’s 125th of the year.