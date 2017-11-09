Does Topeka have too many hotels?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people are in the Capital City this weekend for the Blizzard Bash Demo Derby at the Topeka Expocentre. Amanda Ahl and her friends drove in from Minnesota. Despite all the tourists in town, she said they had no problem finding a place to stay.

“We left at six o’clock yesterday and we got here at four o’clock this morning. We just checked in and went up to our room. It was pretty nice,” said Ahl.

The Ramada West on Fairlawn said there’s a reason it’s so easy to find a room. Hotels are half-empty.

“When I look at the numbers I’d say they’ve averaged around 45 to 50 percent (capacity),” said Victoria Meyer, general manager at Ramada West.

The Ramada West on Fairlawn will close for good on Monday. The general manager says the new owners plan to convert the hotel into an assisted living facility. pic.twitter.com/beYy6jRanH — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) November 9, 2017

The Ramada West will be closing its doors for good on Monday, but other projects like the Cyrus Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn are being developed to take its place.

“Where these new properties are coming on I feel bad for our neighbors because they’re going to go from 50/55 percent occupancy down to 40,” said Meyer.

Visit Topeka disagrees. They think these projects will bring a new element to Topeka. They believe hotels like Cyrus will steer business away from surrounding areas like Lawrence.

“We think this corporate business is something that’s not staying in Topeka currently and it will be added occupancy in Topeka,” said Mike Bell, vice president of sales with Visit Topeka.