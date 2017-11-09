Facebook wants you to send naked pics of yourself to prevent revenge porn

Facebook is testing a very unorthodox way to stop others from uploading naked pictures of you to their social media platform.

The strategy, currently in Australia, is to have individuals upload their own naked photos into the messenger app so Facebook can tag it as non-consensual explicit media.

The dominant social media platform is trying to help combat revenge porn from ever making it online.

The site said by having your nude photo, they can use a recognition algorithm to make sure the same image is never uploaded again by anyone else.

Facebook’s new tools to tackle revenge porn come after many scandals where people have had their naked photos uploaded by someone who did not have their permission.

Some people are applauding Facebook for making strides in preventative measures and others think it is totally invasive.