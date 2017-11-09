Inspirational singer comes to Topeka

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A young Kentucky girl is overcoming the odds and she’s in the capital city this weekend.

She carries a positive tune with her everywhere she goes.

Meet Grace Anna Rodgers, 7.

Her mother, Angela Rodgers, tells us her daughter has a rare disorder that keeps her wheelchair-bound.

Grace has gone through countless surgeries and procedures, but she never let those circumstances stop her from being a positive light to many.

Grace sings for war heroes and many other audeinces across the U.S.

“I just love singing and it’s wonderful.”

Grace has over a million followers on Facebook. She will be performing the National Anthem at the Topeka Veterans Day Parade this Saturday.

Angela also wrote a book about Grace’s journey.

“It touches our spirit to hear how her joyous soul makes a difference to others.”

They will have a book signing at the Topeka Barnes & Noble Friday from 1-3 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s