Inspirational singer comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A young Kentucky girl is overcoming the odds and she’s in the capital city this weekend.
She carries a positive tune with her everywhere she goes.
Meet Grace Anna Rodgers, 7.
Her mother, Angela Rodgers, tells us her daughter has a rare disorder that keeps her wheelchair-bound.
Grace has gone through countless surgeries and procedures, but she never let those circumstances stop her from being a positive light to many.
Grace sings for war heroes and many other audeinces across the U.S.
“I just love singing and it’s wonderful.”
Grace has over a million followers on Facebook. She will be performing the National Anthem at the Topeka Veterans Day Parade this Saturday.
Angela also wrote a book about Grace’s journey.
“It touches our spirit to hear how her joyous soul makes a difference to others.”
They will have a book signing at the Topeka Barnes & Noble Friday from 1-3 p.m.