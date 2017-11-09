Junction City Police release names of graves affected by recent vandalism

Related Coverage Dozens of headstones damaged in local cemetery

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are continuing to investigate after at least 30 headstones were reported damaged at a local cemetery.

The Junction City Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday morning at Highland Cemetery on Ash Street Monday night or Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, JCPD released the names of the graves affected by the vandalism:

YOUNG, ALBERT EDWARDS – ALICE MILLER

ESTLINBAUM, JOHN R – BEULAH, M

DUTZ, JOHN

MACHTMANN, MARGARETHA

MACHTMANN, MARY M

FOGEISTROM, LOUISA

GILBERT, JANE SPROT

GILBERT, GEORGE L – CATHERINE

BRITT, AARON M. – AMELIA E

BRITT, CLARENCE J – MAUDE M.

HOTTEN, ALFRED P. – JULIA L.

SYLVESTER, AUDREY – CHARLIE

BROWN, W.H. – MARY A HUMPHIEY

FITTS, JAMES G. – MARTHA A.

GREEN, JAMES – LOUISE

OLIVER, WILLIAM

BLAIR, DS – ELLEN JANE

SULLIVANT, JOSEPH MCDOWELL – MARY ALLEN

SNYDER, GEORGE – MARY LOVE

IRVINE, ROBERT C – MARY A.

TROTT, WILLIAM A. – GRACE D.

WILSON, CHARLES – JOHN HAROLD

STOKES, JEMIMA

STOKES, JAMES G

The cemetery supervisor Kenneth Goreham tells KSNT News some headstones are more severely damaged than others.

“There’s been no damage to some of them,” Goreham said. “It will require some effort to get them back up and resealed. But then there were some of the older stones that were damaged that it’s going to be awful hard to repair, and some of them are probably not going to be repairable.”

Goreham said he’s already heard from people who want to help fix the broken stones.

“The good thing is, there’s been some people already to volunteer some monetary help,” he said. “And then some that said they would be glad to come up and give us some good sweat labor.”

He won’t start making repairs until police have all the information they need. They are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact them at 785-762-5912.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as new information develops.