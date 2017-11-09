Man grabs, threatens woman at local park

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Police are investigating after a woman reported an unknown man jogging around a local park approached her.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7:22 a.m. at the Emporia Dog Park. The woman tells police the man grabbed her by the arm and threatened to harm her in the park. The woman said “no” multiple times and believes her assertive dog prevented the suspect from harming her.

Police report the man left the area driving a small red passenger car, possibly a Chevy. The woman was able to get a photo of the suspect and vehicle just before he drove away.

The woman described the suspect as a black man, possibly in his twenties, tall, with a muscular build and a short buzz style haircut. He was wearing a short sleeve T-shirt and black jogging pants.

Emporia Police ask visitors to the park and surrounding areas to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Emporia Police at 620-343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.