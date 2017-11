TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shortly after 8:15 p.m. Thursday night Topeka Police responded to a strong-arm robbery call in the parking lot of JCPenney on SW Wannamaker Rd.

Police are searching for two young men who they say stole a woman’s purse. AMR was called to assist the victim who sustained a shoulder injury during the robbery.

Topeka Police say they do not believe that there was a weapon involved.

KSNT has a crew on-scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.