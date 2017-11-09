Record crops of corn, soybeans forecast in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A new government forecast says Kansas is on track to harvest record crops of corn and soybeans.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Thursday that the state’s corn crop is forecast at 707 million bushels, up 1 percent from last year’s production.

The increase is due mostly to the fact that the state is harvesting corn off 5.2 million acres, or about 6 percent more acres than a year ago. The added acreage helps offset lower anticipated average yields of 136 bushels per acre.

Kansas growers are also forecast to bring in a record 204 million bushels of soybeans, up 6 percent from last year.

Sorghum production is forecast to be down 30 percent with 189 million bushels.

Kansas may also bring in a record cotton harvest of 185,000 bales.