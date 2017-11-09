Top foods you should NOT refrigerate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With so many easily perishable foods, our instinct is to put anything in question in the refrigerator. But local dietitians say, some foods are better left out of the fridge.

“When you put those into the refrigerator it changes the composition of the carbohydrate that’s in there and they don’t taste as good when you cook them,” said dietitian Lisa Martin from the K-State Research and Extension Office of Shawnee County.

Pay attention to your fruits and vegetables, and when they should and should not be chilled. Key culprits include: tomatoes, garlic, onions, and potatoes.

“There’s a lot of fruits and vegetables that as long as they are whole and they are freshly harvest or you’ve picked them up at the grocery store, shouldn’t be refrigerated because they may need more time to ripen and the refrigeration may damage the quality of the foods. With fruits and vegetables though and you’ve prepared a salad or whatever, once they’ve been washed and cut they do need to go into the refrigerator for food safety, bread is another. You can put it in the refrigerator to stop the mold, but again it goes stale. Honey you don’t want to put in, because it will cause it to crystallize faster,” said Martin.

Martin said a good rule of thumb is, if they’re stored on the shelves at the store, they are shelf stable and can go in your cupboard or pantry.

