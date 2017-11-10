Bobcat spotted in south Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A bobcat was spotted on video in a south Topeka neighborhood.

Betty Rose posted the video of the very large bobcat on Clarion Woods Association’s Facebook page seen Sunday morning in the Clarion Wood subdivision.

Rose said this wasn’t the first time but this was clearly the largest bobcat seen in the area. She said one comment on the video mentioned the bobcat was also seen in the interior of the neighborhood on 38th Street.

A bobcat was also spotted on a ranch in Hoyt, just north of Topeka on Wednesday.