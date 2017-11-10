Kansas man sentenced to life term for sex crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Kansas has been given a sentence.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 42-year-old Zebulin Richard Barron was sentenced Wednesday on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. He’ll spend 25 years in state prison before becoming eligible for parole.

The sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2014. The victim was 6 years old when the abuse began.

The victim’s mother wrote an impact statement saying the abuse has left lasting trauma on their family.

Two others testified during hearings last year that Barron had sexually assaulted them. One woman was in her late 20s and the other was a 7-year-old girl.

Barron will also be required to register as a sex offender.