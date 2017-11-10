Multiple accidents reported on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple accidents have been reported Friday morning in the westbound lanes of I-70 near California Ave. in Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News no injuries have been reported at this time. At least three separate accidents are being reported.

The westbound lanes are being shut down while crews work the scene. Please plan an alternate route if you are heading in that direction.

KSNT News has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new details become available.

