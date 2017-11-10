Police release reports related to shooting of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Two days after a newspaper story questioned why police hadn’t compiled a report on the fatal shooting of a black man by Topeka officers six weeks ago, they released two records.

Lawrence police released a one-page report Thursday showing they were assisting Topeka police on the Sept. 28 incident. A spokeswoman said the report was compiled after a substantial review.

Topeka police released a one-page report on shots being fired near an east Topeka park before two officers shot 30-year-old Dominique White. No information about the officers has been released.

A city spokeswoman said Topeka police inadvertently forgot to compile their report.

Neither report had details about White’s shooting.

One-page incident reports are typically completed within 72 hours.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Tuesday on the lack of a report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.