TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a vehicle rollover in Shawnee County.

Part of northwest 86th Street, near highway 75 has been closed. Police dispatchers tell KSNT at least one person was injured in the rollover.

A KSNT News crew is on the scene. We’ll bring you more information, as it becomes available.