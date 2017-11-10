Students honor veterans with quilts

Mayetta, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at Royal Valley Middle School in Mayetta spent nearly a month making quilts for three local veterans. They presented the quilts at a special assembly Friday.

One of the quilts went to Korean War veteran Melvin Wells. He said he’s grateful for the recognition and the gift.

“It’s really nice; red, white and blue, patriotic,” he said. “It’s really, really an honor to get it.”

Many veterans, as well as a couple of active duty service members attended the assembly. Wells said it was a good opportunity for kids to learn about the significance of Veterans Day.

“I think it’s real important to the children to be able to understand what the veterans do for the country,” he said.

7th grader Henry Mitchell helped present the quilts. He said he’s grateful for veterans’ service and proud to thank them for it.

“Veterans do everything for us, so why not give back to them?” he said.

The students also gave the veterans books with pictures that showed how they made the quilts.