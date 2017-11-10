Veterans Day 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Veterans Day is back and events are happening all across Northeast Kansas.

Friday

Carbondale — Master Sgt. Summer Walters, 190th Air Refueling Wing, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day Assembly, 1:30 p.m., Carbondale Attendance Center, 315 N. 4th St.

Oskaloosa — Soldiers and military vehicles of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery will take part in a Veterans Day parade, 1 p.m, in downtown Oskaloosa. Lt. Col. Matthew Twombly, deputy commander, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, will be the guest speaker, 2 p.m., Veterans Day event at Oskaloosa High School, 404 Park St.

Perry — Chief Master Sgt. Troy Abel, 190th Air Refueling Wing, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day Tribute, 8:30 a.m., Perry-Lecompton Middle School, 404 Lecompton Road.

Topeka — Col. Roger Murdock, chief of the Joint Staff, Kansas National Guard, will be the guest speaker at the Topeka South Rotary Club, 7:15 a.m., Kansas Room of the Memorial Union, Washburn University.

Saturday

Emporia — Soldiers of Company A, 2nd Battalion, 137th Infantry will drive an M1A2 Abrams tank in the annual Veterans Day parade. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and starts at 4th and Commercial St. The 184th Intelligence Wing and 190th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard will be the parade color guard. Company A will be supporting the Veterans Day ceremony, 10:30 a.m. at All Veterans Memorial Park in Soden’s Grove, 75 Soden Road, following the parade. Col. Thomas Burke, commander of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Manhattan, will be the guest speaker for the ceremony, sponsored by VFW Post 1980.

Eskridge — The 184th Intelligence Wing Honor Guard will take part in an American flag raising and retirement ceremony, 9 a.m., Eskridge City Park.

Ottawa — The 250th Forward Support Company will provide a color guard and Humvee for the annual Veterans Day parade, 11 a.m.

Lawrence — Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry, will take part in a Veterans Day parade, 1 p.m., down Massachusetts St., downtown Lawrence.

Tonganoxie — Maj. Jason Innskeep will be the guest speaker at a ceremony, 4 p.m., VFW Post 9271, 910 E. 1st St.

Topeka — The Kansas National Guard Teen Panel will support the Superhero Fun Run, Walk and Crawl 5K in downtown Topeka. Registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9:30 a.m., starting in the 900 block of S. Kansas Ave. near Harry Colmery Pocket Park.

Soldiers and Airmen of the Kansas National Guard will be supporting Veterans Day events in downtown Topeka and at the state Capitol beginning at 8 a.m. with a parade at 11 a.m. Parade participants will include Guardsmen from 69th Troop Command, 635 Regional Support Group, 73rd Civil Support Team and the 190th Air Refueling Wing.

Lt. Col. Steve Denney, deputy commander, 635th Regional Support Group, will be the guest speaker at a Veterans Day ceremony, 2 p.m., Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave.

Lt. Col. Molly Gillock, commander, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day ceremony, 2 p.m. at Rolling Hills Nursing Home, 2400 S.W. Urish. Certificates of appreciation will be presented to all residents who are veterans.

Veterans Day parade, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 3rd St. and Poyntz Ave., Manhattan.

Auburn Lions Club Peace Garden project dedication, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Auburn Cemetery, S.W. 89th and Hoch Road, west of Auburn. Flag ceremony and local dignitaries from Shawnee County, Auburn Township and Auburn Lions Club will speak briefly. The Peace Garden honors military, law enforcement and firefighting personnel. Public invited; doughnuts and coffee served.

“Our Veterans — Our Heroes: An Evening with Allen West,” 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Kansas State University Business Administration Building, 1301 Lovers Lane, Manhattan. West is a retired lieutenant colonel and former executive director and chairman of the National Center for Policy Analysis. Tickets: $50; available at eventbrite.com or by contacting Jana Fallin, jfallin@ksu.edu or 776-5282. Proceeds support local veteran and active military activities and historic preservation projects in the Manhattan area.

Free donuts to veterans and active duty military, Saturday, Nov. 11, Dunkin’ Donuts. No purchase necessary.

Complimentary Meal on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, The J Bar, 10401 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe. Veterans and active military will receive a complimentary breakfast, lunch or dinner. Veterans and active military need only show a valid form of military or veterans ID. A special menu has been created especially for this occasion and includes a non-alcoholic beverage. Reservations, (913) 353-9335. Information: http://www.thejbar.com.

Sport Clips Haircuts Veterans Day haircut event, Saturday, Nov. 11, during which $1 per haircut service will support the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans. Sport Clips will also be giving free haircuts to active duty military and veterans on Veterans Day, with valid proof of service. For a participating location, visit https://www.sportclips.com.

All Military Eat Free, Saturday, Nov. 11, Hooters, 6100 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka. All veterans and active duty military eat free from a special menu of choices.

Veterans Day Buffet, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, The Longhouse Buffet, Prairie Band Casino, 12305 150th Road, Mayetta. All veterans and military personnel, age 21 and older are invited. Present a HERO Players card, military ID or DD214 at the Players Club to receive a free buffet voucher.

Fifth annual Salute Our Heroes Festival and Topeka Veterans Parade, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Kansas Capitol and downtown Topeka. Patriotic Pancake Feed, 8 to 11 a.m., HHB BBQ, 906 S. Kansas Ave. Tickets: $7 in advance; $8 at the door. Veterans eat for free. Super Hero Fun Run, 9:30 a.m., Harry W. Colmery Memorial Park. Registration at 7 to 9 a.m.; $10 per person and $250 for corporate teams. Topeka Veterans Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Topeka. Food trucks, car and bike show and live music. Information: militaryveteranproject.org, contact@militaryveteranproject.org or 409-1310.

Full Service Car Washes to veterans, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Eagle Auto Wash & Detailing Salon, 2110 S.W. Chelsea, west side of Fairlawn Plaza. Show the cashier a current U.S. Service Identification Card, U.S. Service Retired Identification Card, or Veterans Organization Card. Information: Bret Bartley or Kim Thomas, 272-2886.

Veterans Banner Walk, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., Veterans Parade, Saturday, Nov. 11, downtown Emporia.

Veterans Day Ceremonies, 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum Campus grounds, 200 S.E. 4th St., Abilene. Information: 263-6700.

Veterans Day Pararde, “Honoring All Who Served,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, downtown Leavenworth. Staging 9 a.m. Information: http://www.lvvetsparade.com.

Veterans Day Celebration, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Blue Rapids Community Center, 04 Public Square, Blue Rapids. Special presentation in honor of First Lt. Michael H. Breeding, 10:30 a.m. Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., various soups and desserts. Parade will follow at 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 400 Veterans Day Program, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway. Free lunch for all veterans. Open to veterans and the public.

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans of Foreign Wars Philip Billard Post No. 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon St. Public, family, friends and fellow veterans invited. Refreshments. Information: Angie Gray, vfw1650seniorvice@gmail.com or 235-9073. You can also visit their Facebook page here.

Goff Lions Club Ham and Bean Feed, featuring Wounded Warriors United from Manhattan and World War I exhibit, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Community Building, Goff. Donations to the Goff Lions Club or Wounded Warriors United can be sent to: Goff Lions Club, c/o Patti Dean, P.O. Box 74, Goff, 66428.

Veterans Invited for Free Lunch 7th Annual Texas-size Thank You For Serving Our Country, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Texas Roadhouse, 5901 S.W. Huntoon St. Veterans and active members of U.S. military invited to enjoy free lunch. Every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of our armed forces. All veterans — including all active, retired or former U.S. military — can choose one of 10 entrees during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. Information: http://www.texasroadhouse.com.

Free admission at Sunset Zoo, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St., Manhattan, Science Saturday. Science Saturdays offer families and guests of all ages fun, hands-on activities to discover this fascinating world. Featuring the Science Communication Fellows, this come-and-go event shares their research in a unique and exciting way. The zoo will offer free admission in honor of Veterans Day.

Great Overland Station Veterans Day ceremony, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 701 N. Kansas Ave. Music at 1:30 p.m.by the Topeka Santa Fe Band. Free. Open to the public. Coffee, water and cookies served.

Veterans Day Dinner, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Eskridge Senior Citizen Center, 208 S. Main St., Eskridge.