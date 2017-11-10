Warmer weather trend starts over Veterans Day Weekend

We’re tracking another cold November day across Northeast Kansas. Temps were in the ‘teens’ and 20s this morning – brrrr! Despite more sunshine overhead, don’t expect afternoon temperatures much ‘warmer’ than 45°. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is still falling. It’s currently at 58° – so we’re a solid 10-15° BELOW that seasonal standard. Tomorrow is already Veterans Day and the clouds will be increasing heading into the holiday. In other words, clouds will increase this evening – out ahead of a storm system in the N. Plains. Most of our area will stay dry, but some recent computer models are suggesting some light rain or even areas of drizzle for Saturday afternoon/evening. The weather will hold up for any outdoor festivities and celebration that might be going on, but the farther north you are tomorrow – the better chance you have at seeing some light rain. Just something to keep in mind.

We bust out the sunshine again on Sunday. Plan on high temperatures rebounding close to 55° before ending the holiday weekend. Even warmer weather is expected on Monday! Who’s ready for 60°+ and bountiful blue skies? The overall temperature trend for the rest of November is ‘above average.’ In other words, we finally start to shake the cold weather we’ve had for the past 2.5 weeks! There might still be a day or two between now and December that ends up being ‘cold’ but as the extended forecast stands right now – every single day next week features a high temperature of at least 60°. Could you imagine a year where we see wet snow on Halloween and 60s/70s on Thanksgiving? 2017 could be that year!

We’re still keeping our eyes on a couple storm system next week, though. Both will literally miss Northeast Kansas by hundreds of miles to the north (this will happen a lot during the winter months, as we’re now under a La Nina weather pattern). However, we sit just close enough to these storms to pick-up the southernmost fringes of their moisture. That means a chance for some scattered RAIN showers on Tuesday and then another rain chance on Thursday. The N. Plains and Great Lakes will receive some big snows, as major storm systems pass through those regions over the next 2+ weeks. But for us, here in the Sunflower State, we’ll stay relatively dry! Just to reiterate – our only chances for precipitation next week are Tuesday and Thursday (timing isn’t completely locked down) and everything will fall as rain (high confidence we’ll see rain and not wintry weather). As always, if anything changes we’ll update the extended forecast between now and next week. Stay tuned.

It’s also worth mentioning that despite rain chances late next week – highs will be getting close to 70°. We don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up – but that’s one week out from Thanksgiving. Lows will be hanging out around 45° at that time too (way too mild for frost to even form). We’re still at the time of year where big temperature swings are common, but the warmer trend is certainly noticeable…

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert