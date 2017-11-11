Cloudy Veterans Day, drizzle and light rain at times

Many areas in Northeast Kansas woke up to temperatures in the 40s, and 40s look to be as warm as most areas get today. Cloudy conditions with little to no sunshine throughout the course of the day will prevent temperatures from budging all too much.

However, if you’re planning on heading out to any parades or any outdoor activities to honor veterans, take the rain jacket with you. Throughout Veterans Day in its entirety, we are tracking the chance of some patchy drizzles and even a few light rain showers.

That rain chance will wrap up later on this evening, but the cloud cover doesn’t budge. That stubborn cloud cover will hinder temperatures from falling much overnight, with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

The first half of Sunday will still be fairly cloudy, but that cloud cover will gradually be kicked out from north to south. With emerging peaks of sunshine, that should allow some spots to crack into the low 50s. By tomorrow night, all of Northeast Kansas looks to be noticeably clearer. That’ll allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s by the time you head out the door early Monday morning to get back to work or school.

Monday will mark the beginning of more mild air returning to the region with upper 50s. 60 degree weather will make it’s return beyond Monday, but a few additional rain chances will mix in periodically through next week, as well.