TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire near the 1200 block of Cambridge street in West Topeka.

Topeka Fire tells KSNT News there are no injuries and they believe no one was inside at the time.

Topeka Fire said investigators haven’t been inside yet so a cause is to be determined.

This is a developing story and KSNT News will continue to update this story as we learn more details.