Deputy helps save injured bald eagle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Well, here’s something you don’t see everyday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Friday to post about an injured eagle. The post said the sheriff’s office was contacted by BNSF who said one of their trains hit a bald eagle. K-9 Deputy Tanner Hendrickson found the eagle alive, but injured.

The eagle was taken to Operation Wildlife in Linwood, Kansas for treatment and will hopefully have a full recovery.

The post went on to say, “Deputy Hendrickson is a veteran who served with the United States Army for several years. To say Deputy Hendrickson is feeling patriotic today is a huge understatement!”