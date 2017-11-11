Teens injured in early morning crash; one with life-threatening injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were injured early Saturday morning after a car crash in northern Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 3:00 a.m. about a person knocking on doors near NW 62nd & Leedy Road. When deputies arrived, they found a car accident in the 5900 block of NW Leedy Road. The sheriff’s office said a 2000 Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Leedy Road and for an unknown reason, slid off the road and hit a tree.

There were two, 15-year-old males in the car at the time of the accident. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries, but the passenger’s injuries were severe and later determined to be life-threatening. Both teens were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital. The passenger was later flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Both teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident and there were no signs of impairment from the driver.