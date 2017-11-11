Topeka Fire: Cause of Friday night house fire is undetermined

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened in southeast Topeka.

It happened around 8:00 Friday night at 3105 SE Girard Street. Upon arrival, fire crews did not find any smoke or flames visible. Firefighters went inside the house were they located the fire and quickly put it out. After searching the house, no one was found inside.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is undetermined. Estimated damages are $12,500.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers.