Morning clouds, pockets of sunshine later on

Some patchy areas of fog are possible for Sunday morning, but overall, it’ll still be a cloudy start to the day. The first half of Sunday will still be fairly cloudy, but that cloud cover will gradually start to break apart and be kicked out from north to south. With emerging peaks of sunshine, that should allow some spots to crack into the low 50s. By tomorrow night, all of Northeast Kansas looks to be noticeably clearer. That’ll allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 20s and 30s by the time you head out the door early Monday morning to get back to work or school.

Some patchy fog is also possible for Monday morning. Otherwise, Monday will mark the beginning of milder air returning to the region with more widespread 50s. High temperatures in the 50s and 60s are expected throughout next week, with a couple of rain chances in the mix, as well.