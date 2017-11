TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2015 SW Fillmore Ave., early Sunday morning.

Topeka Fire says the fire broke out just before 1:00 a.m., Sunday.

Crews say the fire progressed rapidly, but no other nearby structures were damaged.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.