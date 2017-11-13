2 Topeka women injured after driver swerves to miss deer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka woman were injured early Monday morning after the driver swerved to miss a deer.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority reports the incident happened at 2:40 a.m. on I-335 near mile marker 169.2, just a few miles south of the Topeka toll booth.

KTA said the vehicle was heading north when the driver swerved to miss the deer and struck a barrier wall and came to a rest in a ditch.

The driver of the car was identified as Kathryn Yvette Paredes, 53, of Topeka, who was taken to the hospital with injuries. A passenger in the car was identified as Syera Marisol Paredes, 19, of Topeka. According to KTA’s crash report, Syera was not taken to the hospital but did have possible injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Officials say the greatest number of deer-vehicle crashes is in mid-November when the rut, or mating season, peaks. In addition to the rut, deer are also on the move in mid-fall seeking new food sources and shelter as crops are harvested and leaves fall from trees and shrubs, leaving them less secure than in their summer habitats. Summer rains have added a new wrinkle, too.