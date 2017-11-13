Apprenticeship program meets workforce needs, offers training to Kansas workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday marked the beginning of Apprenticeship Week in Kansas. It runs from November 13-19.

Apprenticeship Week was kicked off at the Westar Energy Professional Development Center in north Topeka on Monday. The event featured a reading of a Governor’s Proclamation designating this week as Apprenticeship Week throughout the state.

There are presently 1,753 registered apprentices in Kansas, receiving both on-the-job training from and paid employment from over 200 employers. Through the program, apprentices receive training from an experiences mentor for a full year, providing a living wage while training for a career position. They also earn credentials which can be carried forward throughout their careers. Employers also benefit from the program by meeting their growing need for a trained workforce, experience lower turnover costs and higher productivity and reduce costs for recruiting.

“The registered apprenticeship program is a winner for businesses and economic development in Kansas,” said Dr. Jeff Colyer, Lieutenant Governor for the State of Kansas. “This program is an excellent tool to help us develop highly skilled, highly productive employees who will bolster our state’s workforce and ensure that we are meeting the needs of Kansas employers, both today and into the foreseeable future.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce also presented Charles (Charlie) Young a Certificate of Appreciation at the ceremony for exemplary performance while serving official duties in key positions of the Kansas Apprenticeship Council. He has worked for the council for over 21 years.