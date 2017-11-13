Body camera video will be shown to parents of man shot, killed by police

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The family of a man shot and killed by Topeka police will be allowed to see the officer body camera video of the shooting, the city announced Monday.

The family of Dominique White said they are upset that the video will only be shown to White’s parents and not his four young children, ages 3, 5, 10 and 13.

“The City of Topeka has failed to adhere to the purpose of the law: allowing the family members of those slain to understand the circumstances of their loved one’s death,” said family attorney Gillian Cassell-Stiga.

The City of Topeka responded saying, “City officials have been keeping in contact with Dominique White’s family and the attorneys representing them. Under Kansas law, certain persons may request to view a body worn camera video prior to it being released to the public. These include the heir at law or an executor or administrator of Dominique White’s estate. We are working with the White family to allow viewing under these parameters in compliance with state law.”

Police shot and killed White on September 28 in the 300 block of SE Lawrence Street in east Topeka. Police said they shot White as he was running from officers. They believe he was reaching for a firearm, causing the officers to fire their weapons. Lawrence Police are investigating and the White family has grown impatient about the lack of answers in the case.

“I cannot express the anguish we feel each day knowing that the officers who did this to our son continue to roam the street, and that we might come across them on any given day and simply not know,” said Mr. White’s mother Mary Theresa Wynne.