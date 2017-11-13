Club teaches Manhattan students how to write computer code

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An elementary school club in Manhattan is exposing kids early to the world of coding.

Code is language that makes computer software, video games, apps and websites work.

Kids in second through fifth grade at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School are learning the basics of the computer language thanks to the school’s coding club.

Roughly 50 students meet before school once a week for to learn how to write code through online games.

The club’s facilitator, Madison Picolet, said the club equips kids with a skill set that will be in high demand when the young students enter the workforce.

“It gives them an advantage over other people,” said Picolet. “They have this skill that if they choose to take this career path, it is something that they can be successful in.”

Students use the free program www.coding.org. The coding club is in its second year at the school.